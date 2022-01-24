Cloudy Tuesday with Some Rain

As of 5PM Monday- It was a beautiful day with mild temperatures. Augusta made it into the low 60s, and the entire CSRA enjoyed sunshine today. Tomorrow, temperatures will be very similar, however we have to say goodbye to the sun. It will be cloudy throughout the day with light rain showers possible from 7-10am. These showers should remain south of I-20.

The week will be below average temperature wise, with very cold conditions by the weekend. A cold front will move in sometime Friday. As of now, just rain is expected, but of course with cold temperatures we are watching for the possibility of winter precipitation. It is still very early out, so stay with us for updates as things will change.