4PM Monday- Its been a mild and sunny day! Temperatures started out in the mid 20s and warmed up nicely into the low 60s. Stratus clouds are now moving in south of Augusta, and will cover the entire CSRA later this evening. The clouds will keep overnight temperatures above freezing, in the low 40s. It will be a cloudy Tuesday with just a 20% chance of showers throughout the day.

The clouds will stick around this week with a warming trend. We’ll have mid 60s by the middle of the week. Isolated showers are possible once again on Thanksgiving, but the bulk of the rain will impact us Black Friday and Saturday. This is due to a strong system with a possible cut off low moving in from the west. There is still a lot of uncertainty, so keeping rain chances fairly low between 30-40%. Thunderstorms may be possible as well. This system could impact travel plans so be sure to stay with us this week for updates.

Next week, there will much more sunshine with seasonable temperatures. 70s could return by the middle of the week!