As of 4PM Monday- We have another active weather week ahead with cloudy skies and high rain chances. Tomorrow will be our least rainy day though, as drier air moves into our northern counties. Moisture remains in place for the rest of the CSRA, so there will be a few morning showers and isolated thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Severe weather and widespread heavy rain is not expected. It will be a bit warmer, making it into the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday through the weekend, due to a trough over our area. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 80s until next week.