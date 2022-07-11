As of 4PM Monday- It’s been a very cloudy start to the week! The dense cloud cover has prevented temperatures from surpassing the low 80’s. We have stayed dry so far though, with just a brief light shower possible the rest of the evening. Tonight, clouds will stick around along with fog forming in the early morning hours that will dissipate around 9AM. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel like around 100 degrees. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s Wednesday with an even higher heat index. Scattered storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, so some storms could be strong, along with heavy rain. The rain could lead to localized flooding concerns especially since the ground is already very saturated.

More scattered to widespread showers and storms are expected Thursday and into the weekend. Flooding will continue to be a concern for these days as well. Temperatures will stay below average in the upper 80s to low 90s.