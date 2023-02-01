6PM Wednesday- It was a nice warm start to February with temperatures reaching the 70s! We even had some sun break through the clouds in the afternoon. Now clouds are rolling back in with temperatures staying comfy in the 60s. It will be an overcast start to Thursday morning with low 50s. There could be isolated light showers around throughout the morning and afternoon.

A large batch of rain will move in Thursday night after sunset. There will be heavy downpours at times but no storms. Localized flooding is possible, with 1-2″ of rain. The rain will continue overnight into Friday morning. By the time we reach noon, skies will start to clear and we will get some sunshine. Saturday will be a sunny day but much cooler. Lows will be below freezing and highs will be in the upper 40s. Clouds return Sunday but then we will be right back to sun on Monday with warming temperatures.