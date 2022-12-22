7AM Thursday- Rain is ending now, but clouds will persist throughout the day. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, and will only make it to the upper 40s as highs today. There will be a few more showers late tonight ahead of a powerful cold front.

This front will not bring us any winter weather, but it will bring some extremely cold air. Temperatures will drop off quickly behind the front, with winds gusting between 35-45 mph. The front will likely pass Augusta around 6AM. That means to the west of town, temperatures will be in the 20s, but to the east, there will still be 40s tomorrow morning. Augusta should be right in between- in the mid 30s- though low temperatures are definitely tricky to forecast. With the gusty winds, the feels like temperatures will be brutal. It will feel like the single digits when headed out the door in the morning.

Instead of getting warmer throughout the day Friday, it will likely get even colder. We are going with highs only in the low 30s, but the majority of the day will be in the 20s. Friday night into Saturday morning will be the coldest period of time. The entire CSRA could see wind chill values down to -5 degrees. The actual low temperature will be in the teens both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will be in the 30s and it will stay windy. The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from tonight through Saturday afternoon for the western CSRA. The rest of the CSRA, with the exception of Jenkins, Screven, and Allendale counties, will go under the same advisory starting Friday night.