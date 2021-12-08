Cloudy Thursday, Big Temp Changes

As of 4PM Wednesday- This morning we finally had some measurable precipitation! Almost an inch of rain was recorded in Augusta. The rain came with a cold front. This front has now moved towards our southeast, but we still have a thick layer of clouds sticking around. This has kept us cool today, in the upper 40s and low 50s as highs. Tonight, the clouds will begin to clear but we will have foggy conditions tomorrow morning, with temperatures staying cool.

Tomorrow will be another overcast and cooler day, only reaching the low 60s as highs. We have a big temperature change coming Friday though, reaching the low 70s. Even warmer conditions on Saturday, nearing 80 degrees. A cold front will pass Saturday evening, which will bring some showers and storms. This also means cooler temperatures once again on Sunday. Next week looks to be dry, and temperatures will slowly warm back into the 70s.