7AM Thursday- Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures are in the 50s with very cloudy skies and very brief, light rain. Clouds will stick around all day with temperatures only rising into the low 60s. Isolated showers are possible all day long.

More widespread rain moves in Friday morning, ending by the afternoon. There will be some heavy rain south of Augusta. 0.25-1″ of rain is expected. There will be less clouds from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Rain is possible once again Saturday night, but the majority of it won’t come until Sunday morning. Similar to Friday, it will be ending by the afternoon.

Sunday will be a warmer day, reaching 70 degrees. Upper 60s to low 70s are expected next week, with another front bringing rain Wednesday. After that, temperatures will cool back down for Thursday.