Cloudy Sunday with Rain Tonight & Tomorrow.

As of 8AM Sunday- We are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. This is how the entire day will be, with a few showers starting around 6PM and continuing overnight and into Monday. Tomorrow will be even cooler, and the skies will stay cloudy along with the showers until the evening. The rain will be very light and there is no severe weather threat.

Conditions will improve by Tuesday and temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny until late next weekend when we have our next chance of rain.