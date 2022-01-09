Cloudy Sunday with Evening Rain

As of 8AM Sunday– Good morning! Lots of clouds today with rain on the way. For the majority of the day, we will have just mostly cloudy to overcast skies, so the rain won’t interfere with day time plans. Starting around 6PM though, there will be light showers around the CSRA and a line of heavy rain and gusty winds entering our northern counties by 7PM. This will reach the Metro area around 8PM, and rain will be heavy until 11PM as the line pushes through. Light to moderate rain will occur during the overnight hours, ending around 6AM Monday morning. There is no severe weather threat, and rainfall accumulation will be between 0.5-1.” Skies will clear Monday morning, and the rest of the day will be nice and sunny. Behind the front comes a northerly wind which will cool our highs down to the upper 40s and lows to the 20s for a few days next week. Gradual warming will take place and temperatures will be back to the 60s by the weekend with our next chance of rain.