7AM Sunday- Good morning! It’s an overcast start to the day with upper 40s through mid 50s. There is some fog mostly in our western counties, with the majority of the CSRA still under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM. This could be dropped before than since conditions aren’t too bad. Clouds will persist throughout the day, with temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

It will be a cloudy start to the new week, with scattered showers around Monday evening through Tuesday evening. Some heavier downpours are possible Tuesday, but the majority of the rain will be light. Over the course of the 2 days, rain totals will reach 1.5″ in the northern CSRA, but likely be under half an inch further south.

The rain is due to a warm front that will come from the south. This will warm temperatures up drastically. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday-Friday. The sun will come back out starting Thursday!

Another disturbance will impact us late next weekend, with rain chances returning. There will also be a cool down, with upper 50s as highs starting next week.