Cloudy Sunday, Big Warm Up Next Week…

As of 7AM Sunday- It’s a slightly warmer morning today than yesterday. The northern CSRA is actually warmer in the mid 40s, while the southern CSRA is still in the mid 30s. There are a few clouds in the sky due to a cold front located to our northwest. This front will not bring us any rain, but we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A northerly wind tomorrow will keep us cooler during the day in the upper 50s, but there will be a lot of sunshine.

The cool weather won’t last for long because we have a warming trend this week. To start the month of December, we will be in the low to mid 70s! The warm temperatures will last until the start of the weekend, and then another cold front will cool us back down into the 60s. We will see a few showers from the front, but overall rain chances remain low. The majority of the CSRA is suffering from abnormally dry conditions due to a lack of rain over the month of November.