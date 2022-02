ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) - A giant tortoise at Zoo Atlanta has died. The zoo announced the tortoise's passing over the weekend. According to a news release from the zoo, Patches, a female Aldabra giant tortoise, died on Feb. 5, 2022.

“We are very saddened by the loss of Patches. She was a wonderful link for so many people to the fascination of reptiles and to the key role that tortoises play in their ecosystems wherever they are found,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation.