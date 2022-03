As of 7am Thursday: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia until 10am. Cloudy early then gradual clearing by noon. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be clear and cool with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday for the potential for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon into Friday night. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds could be of concern.