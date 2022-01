As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with a few light showers, Temps this morning are not as cold, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain chance only around 20% today with highs above average in the low 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with morning lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday it’s back to winter with sunshine for the afternoon and temps below average in the low to mid 50s.