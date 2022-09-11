As of 7:30AM Saturday: A cloudy start to the day with only a few areas of drizzle, but widespread fog. Temperatures are in the low 70s, and will be below average for this afternoon, in the low to mid 80s. There is another chance of showers and storms for today, but they wont be as widespread as yesterday. These will also be focused mostly in the central and southern counties, with only a few showers for the northern counties.

We do have big changes for this coming work week. While the start will be cloudy and rainy, the middle of the week has the return of sunshine, with drier conditions. That means lower humidity, and an overall nicer day!