Cloudy Morning, But The Sun Will Return Later

As of 7:15PM Wednesday: An above average but still chilly start to the morning, with the wind chill in the low to mid 40s. A very cloudy start as well, with even an isolated shower poking through the central counties. Conditions will improve later this evening, with the skies clearing around 5pm, and temperatures getting into the upper 50s lower 60s.

Temperatures are going to bounce around a lot this week, as we warm up and cool down thanks to fronts moving heat and moisture around. We will also likely see many showers and possibly some storms, especially as we enter the weekend.