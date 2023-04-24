7AM Monday- Good morning! There is a weak cold front over the CSRA. We have overcast skies to start the work week with areas of drizzle. Temperatures are mild in the 50s and there is a light breeze from the north. The northerly winds will bring in cooler and drier air as high pressure builds in. Highs will only top off in the upper 60s through low 70s. Tonight will be chillier with lows down to the mid 40s.

Overall, this week will be below average with no 80 degree days in the forecast. Unfortunately, the comfortable temperatures will not come with much sunshine. There will be some sun later today and tomorrow but the majority of the week will be pretty cloudy. A stationary front will be to our south by the middle of the week making for an unsettled weather pattern. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

The sun will come back on Saturday with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be a few more showers late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Next week will be beautiful with sunshine and warm temperatures.