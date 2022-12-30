8AM Friday- Good morning! Yesterday we finally reached the 60s for the first time in two weeks. This morning is starting out 15-25 degrees warmer than yesterday! There are some spotty light showers moving into Aiken County. You can trade out your heavy winter coats for a rain jacket as we get ready for a warm but rainy New Years Eve.

Today will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain will enter our western counties around midnight, with widespread showers overnight. Expect some heavy rain with thunderstorms in the morning through afternoon. Most of the rain will be over by the evening, with just some scattered showers. Around fireworks time, it will still be cloudy, and all the rain should only be in the southern midlands and low country. Severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures will reach the 70s.

Clouds will linger through New Years Day morning, but will clear in the late afternoon. Low 70s will stick around the majority of next week. Overcast skies with showers return Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, there will be a cool down bringing us back below average.