6PM Saturday- Happy New Year’s Eve! There is one small line of showers in Aiken County now, headed into Barnwell County. The rest of the CSRA is done with the rain for the night. Clouds will linger all night with fog forming after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 50s.

Expect a cloudy and foggy start to New Years Day tomorrow. By the late afternoon, we will see the clouds break apart with some sun. Temperatures will hit 70 degrees which will continue for the next several days. Cloudy skies and rain returns Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday. We could potentially have some strong storms. Once this front clears, temperatures will drop on Thursday to the low 60s. Temperatures will continue to fall, with 50s back Friday through the weekend. Lows will be around freezing in the 30s. There will be a good amount of sun with no rain!