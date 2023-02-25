As of 8 AM Saturday: After picking up over 2 inches of rain Friday, we will dry out today with much cooler temperatures! We’re starting off the day in the lower 50s and will hit a high temperature around 65 degrees- which is right at average for this time of year! Before Noon, we may see some super isolated sprinkles of rain, but overall we’re looking at at a mostly cloudy day. There will be more breaks in the clouds in our southern counties, so those areas will likely see warmer temperatures in the low 70s today.

If you prefer the above average temperatures, have no fear! This cool down is very brief and we will warm back up starting on Sunday, with the return of temperatures in the 80s early next week.

Have a great weekend!