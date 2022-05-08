As of 8AM Sunday- Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms! This holiday is starting out overcast and cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will stick around all morning and into the first half of the afternoon. We will start to see some sun later on, which will warm us up into the low 70s. Our highs will still be around 10 degrees below average though. Tonight, there will be mostly clear and chilly conditions. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Good news for Monday- the sun is coming back! We will have beautiful sunshine for the first half of the work week with warmer temperatures. Highs will be around average in the low 80s. Humidity will be very low as we stay dry. Our next system will bring us rain and storm chances Friday-next Monday.