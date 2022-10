As of 8AM Sunday: Halloween is one day away and the skies are staying spooky. Clouds continue to creep into the area to give us overcast conditions for the day. Patchy drizzle and mist likely this morning, but overall today we will remain dry with cool conditions.

Overnight, the chance of light showers increases and Monday scattered showers are likely in the afternoon. Make sure to have an umbrella handy for trick or treating!