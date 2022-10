As of 7PM Friday: Clouds will continue to build into the area overnight and stick around for the weekend. We will remain dry, overall, as showers will be widely scattered and light over the weekend, with our best chance coming late Sunday into early Monday. Cloud cover and winds from the North will allow temperatures to cool off over the weekend, as highs will only make it into the upper 60s.

If heading out for Friday Night Football, take a light jacket, as it will be a little cool this evening!