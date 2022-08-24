As of 4:30PM Wednesday: Another cloudy day in the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The cloud coverage helped us stay cooler today, but the moisture was still very high, so the feels like temperatures were well into the low 90s. There will be a few showers and storms popping up for this evening, but everything should clear out after 6pm.

The temperatures are staying below average this week, but the chance of storms and showers increases, until at least next weekend. The stalled front will provide plenty of lift, while trapping moisture. This is a perfect combination for our typical summer weather, but the difference is the amount of clouds we will have all day long.