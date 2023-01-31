10PM Tuesday- Good Tuesday evening! It was a mild day with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. We stayed dry, but the clouds stayed with us all day once again. Expect a mix of clouds and patchy fog tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s to start the day. In the afternoon, we will near 70 degrees with continued cloud cover.

A batch of widespread heavy rain will move in Thursday night into Friday morning. 1-2″ of rain is expected with localized flooding possible. Thunderstorms are unlikely, so there is no severe weather threat.

Skies will clear Friday night, with finally some much needed sun on Saturday. Temperatures will drop significantly with lows below freezing and highs in the 40s. Much of next week will be cloudy again with a few showers and mild temperatures.

Happy LAST day of January! I wish I could say the sun was coming our way for the new month, but unfortunately we are stuck with clouds a bit longer…anyway, let’s talk about how the month went!

JANUARY IN REVIEW: January had A LOT of rain. We recorded 6.79″ which is nearly twice the normal amount. However, there were still more dry than wet days. Believe it or not, the majority of days had above average temperatures. It probably didn’t feel that warm since it’s been so cloudy and breezy. The month started out in the mid 70s, but we ended it with several days only in the 50s.