Tuesday Evening Update:

Moisture is increasing with clouds taking over tonight across the CSRA. Expect a cloudy Wednesday morning with drizzle and scattered light showers. This will be the case all day long, with temperatures starting out in the mid 40s, and only making it to around 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will still be mostly cloudy but with only a few brief, light showers. Temperatures will gradually warm up with upper 60s and low 70s returning. Skies will clear Saturday morning, so the weekend will be sunny and warm!

Our next rainmaker could come as early as next Monday night, and could last as late as Wednesday afternoon. This will be a strong front that could bring us some thunderstorms for the first time in a while. The good news is that any potential threat will be over before the holiday. Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be dry, and also cooler.