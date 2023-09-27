Wednesday afternoon update: Cold air damming (the wedge) has set up shop today with cloudy skies and a few showers. NE winds associated with a high pressure system to our north are driving in cooler air with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s in many spots. The wedge holds its grip on the area through Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. High pressure builds back in Friday and into the weekend, with warmer temperatures in the lower 80s. Nice fall weather continues into next week with plentiful sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 80s.