Cloudy and Cool To Start Tomorrow, But Sunny Skies to End

As of 6:30PM Saturday- Temperatures were in the low 70s upper 60s once again today, but it was a tad cloudy. We expect a mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow at least to start, but the sun will come out later in the day. Temperatures will be much different. We have cold air moving in, dropping our highs into the 50s and 60s Sunday through Tuesday. Be prepared for freezing mornings at least to start the work week.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will rise back into the 70s, and rain chances are going up. Rain and storms are most likely Thursday and Friday, with a few showers Saturday through Monday.