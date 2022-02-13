Cloudy and Cool Sunday. Sun Returns for Valentine’s Day!

As of 8AM Sunday- This Super Bowl Sunday is starting out cloudy and cool, with a line of showers on the way. These showers will be very light, and overall not accumulate to much. The rain should end in the early afternoon with skies clearing as we go into this evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s today.

For Valentine’s Day tomorrow, the sunshine will return! Temperatures will remain cool with highs still below average. Just like last week, we will see a gradual warm up with temperatures making it back into the 70s by the end of the week. A cold front will come through Thursday into Friday, bringing rain, storms and a cool down once again as we approach the weekend.