Cloudy and Cool, but Better Conditions are on the Way.

As of 5PM: Clouds will continue to dominate the skies for this evening, but there will be a few breaks here and there. We will also see a few isolated showers along the northern counties, with the central counties expecting to see some later on into the night. Temperatures were 67 degrees this afternoon, but we will drop down into the upper 40s for tomorrow morning.

Skies will clear up through the weekend, with temperatures on the rise. Halloween looks absolutely fantastic, but a little chilly, you may want to layer up under your costumes.