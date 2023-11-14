Tuesday evening update: We continue to have high pressure control our weather today, but changes are on the way. Expect clouds to increase tonight ahead of our next weather forecast. A low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will deliver showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be below-average in the low to mid-60s. Another low pressure develops off the eastern coast of Florida and brings us more rain on Friday. Precipitation totals will be on the light side, ranging from 0.10 to 0.5 inches. Warm air out ahead of a cold front will allow temperatures to climb to near 70 on Friday and Saturday. Dry air spills south in the wake of the cold front, resulting in a sunny and mild weekend with highs in the mid-60s to near 70. Clouds will increase once again going into next week, with additional rain chances. Temperatures will be cooler in the low 60s.