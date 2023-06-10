The second half of the weekend is going to be unsettled as a low-pressure system accompanied by a warm front triggers showers and thunderstorms, mainly Sunday afternoon. A cold front brings additional showers and storms on Monday. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Monday. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Most locations will receive around 0.5″ to 1 inch of rain, with locally heavier amounts through Monday night. Another low-pressure system migrates towards us, bringing daily chances of showers and storms during the remainder of the week. It is too early to tell whether we will experience severe weather. Temperatures will be slightly below average in the mid- to upper 80s.