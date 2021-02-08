Clouds tonight give way to showers by morning. – What to expect

A small disturbance to our Southwest will move into the CSRA by early morning. Look for a few showers off to work and school, we’ll see sunshine by afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s. We’ll see a number of small systems head our way Wednesday and Thursday with chances of showers. A cold front will give us a better chance of showers/rain for Friday, we’ll turn cooler by the weekend. It’s looking like it will be much cooler, but not a big cold snap, this is something we’ll continue to watch over the next few days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with showers by early morning. Low 45 Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday: Morning showers ending by Noon, the partly sunny. High: 65 Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers from time to time. High: 64 Rain chance: 40%