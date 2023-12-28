Thursday Morning Update:

High level clouds across the CSRA this morning but gradual clearing will occur. Temperatures are over 10 degrees cooler than the previous few mornings, currently in the mid to upper 40s. By this afternoon, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with mild temperatures and breezy winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cold air will settle in tonight behind a cold front that’s moving through. Skies will be clear with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s. Friday’s highs will only be in the low 50s, so it will feel noticeably cooler. Sunny skies for Friday with winds from the west up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Sun will stick around through the weekend with no rain until New Years Day. At that point, we’ll have a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will stay on the cool side the whole first week of January, with more rain possible on Thursday.