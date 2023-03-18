AS OF 8 PM: Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower to mid-30s on Sunday morning, with a freeze likely for our northwestern counties. On Sunday, the sky will be mostly sunny and the highs will be in the mid-50s. A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Sunday night and Monday due to the potential for a freeze. Freeze watches and warnings have been posted for a majority of the CSRA Sunday evening into Monday morning as temperatures drop to near 30 degrees. A freeze is possible Tuesday morning when temperatures drop below freezing. The cold air will not last long, as temperatures will rise to the 70s and 80s later in the week and into next weekend. Showers move in Friday night into next weekend.