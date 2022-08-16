Thanks to clouds and periods or showers, our daytime highs will hold into the 80s for the next several days. We’ll see a number of small disturbances ride along a stalled front to our south, this will give us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over the next several days. I’m not expecting any severe weather, however some rain could be heavy at times, this is something I’ll be watching closely.

Here’s your Vipir 6 forcast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, muggy with showers late. High: 85 Rain chance: 40%

Thursday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at times. High: 83 Rain chance: 40%