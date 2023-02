As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low 60s. Forecast will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with highs today in the upper 70s and winds will be west from 10-20 mph. Clouds hang around tonight and staying warm with morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

Mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday through Monday of next week with highs ranging from 86 on Thursday to 76 on Monday. Rain chances remain slim through the 10 day period.