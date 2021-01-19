Clouds roll in tonight…roll out by Wednesday AM with super sunshine! – What to expect

A weak cold front will move through the CSRA tonight, the air mass is so dry, the front will give us some clouds, just no rain. High pressure moves in for Wednesday with more great sunshine.

Our next system comes in by late Thursday, a cold front will move to our south and stall out near the coast. This will allow for a few disturbances to ride the front and give us scattered showers Thursday night into Friday afternoon. Look for clearing skies late Friday with a touch cooler conditions for the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 62

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Low 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing by evening. High 60 Rain chance; 40%