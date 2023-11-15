As of 6am Wednesday: Sky is cloudy with a few light showers. Temps are warmer, in the 40s and 50s. We’ll keep it cloudy, rainy, and cooler over the next few days with highs in the 60s and low 70s. The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine.
by: John Lynn
