6PM Sunday- We are trading the sunshine we had over the weekend for cloudy skies with a lot of rain this week!

Skies are staying clear and that means we will have another cold night and start to Monday morning. Expect mid to upper 20s when headed out the door, with sunshine until the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy by the evening as a system is approaching from the west. There will be a line of showers Tuesday afternoon and evening with temperatures getting warmer.

By the middle of the week, the low 70s will be back with well above freezing lows. Wednesday should stay dry and just cloudy. On Thursday, another line of showers and possible storms will come in. We will have another break form the rain Friday, with returned widespread rain over the weekend due to a stalling front, with low 60s back.