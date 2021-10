As of 6am: Clear sky with areas of dense fog. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for today with highs in the low 80s. Temps will remain above average over the next few days with no rain.

Changes moving in for the weekend as we’ll see a few showers Saturday as a front moves through and brings cooler air to the CSRA for Sunday. Highs will drop form the upper 80s on Saturday to the upper 70s on Sunday.