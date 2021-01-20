Clouds moving in and rain arrives by Friday. – What to expect.

Sunshine will be replaced with clouds the next few days as a cold front will move through late Thursday and stall to our south. Low pressure will ride along that front giving us scattered showers for Friday. Highs Near 60 for Thursday and Friday. High pressure moves in for the weekend giving us sunshine Saturday and a few more clouds for Sunday with Highs in the upper 50s.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 38
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a late day shower possible. High 58. Rain chance: 20%
Thursday night: Cloudy with a few showers around. Low 49. Rain chance 30%
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 59