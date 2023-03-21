7PM Tuesday- This morning was freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winter decided stick around for one more day, despite the first day of Spring being yesterday. Tonight will still be chilly but not freezing. Lows will be back to around average in the 40s, and highs will make it back into the 70s. It will be a mostly cloudy day with isolated light showers possible during the afternoon.

The warmup continues to end the work week with highs in the 80s starting Thursday. Sunshine will be here until Saturday morning, which is when our next frontal system moves in. There will be scattered showers and possible weak storms until the early afternoon. The sun will come out later on and it will be nearly just as warm. On Sunday, clouds will move in during the evening with a few showers. Monday will be an overcast and rainy day, with some showers lingering into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s all of next week.