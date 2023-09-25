Monday Evening Update: It was another nice and sunny day with the warmest temperatures we’ve had in a while. We made it into the upper 80s, and tonight we’ll drop to the low 60s with some clouds moving in. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with low to mid 80s returning. Scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon through evening. Brief heavy rain or a storm is possible but the chance is low.

Wednesday and Thursday will still be mostly cloudy with highs only topping off in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible throughout both days. Skies will begin to clear with temperatures warming up a tad to finish off the week. There will be a lot of sunshine and no rain over the weekend.