Clouds move in for Friday. Effects of Delta this weekend. – Take a look at the forecast

Clouds will stream in from the West tonight through Friday. With clouds around and a cold front that moved through, we’ll be a bit cooler. Slight chance of a late day shower Friday. Moisture from Delta will move our way Saturday and Sunday with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not expecting any major impacts from Delta.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62

Friday: Increasing clouds, slight chance of showers by afternoon. High 84. Rain chance 20%

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers developing late. High 82. Rain chance 50%

Saturday night: Periods of showers. Low 68 Rain chance 50%

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers developing late. High 82. Rain chance 50%