Clouds Move in And Temperatures Begin To Drop…

As of 4:30PM Thursday: Another sunny, but cooler day in the CSRA. We’ve had consistent 60s over the last few days, but today was much cooler at 55. Temperatures overnight have been plummeting into the 20s, but tonight could be a bit warmer at least in a few places, while still getting into the 20s in others. At least it was sunny, but those sunny skies wont be lasting for much longer. A cold front is on the way and building the moisture for more clouds to dominate.

We have a big cooldown for the weekend. The cold front tomorrow wont bring a lot of rain, but will bring a lot of colder air, getting back into the mid to upper 40s for highs. We do have hope on the horizon though, with the 60s returning and maybe even a 70!