Clouds increasing today, much colder for the weekend

As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mostly cloudy today with an isolated shower during the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Lake Wind Advisory in effect tonight for much of the CSRA beginning at 9pm and will continue until Saturday evening at 7pm. Winds will be picking up out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Morning lows in the upper 20s.

A cold and windy day for Saturday as the Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7pm. Winds will be northwest from 10-15 mph with higher gusts to 25-30 mph. Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s during the day Saturday. Afternoon highs under a sunny sky will be in the low to mid 40s.