As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with very cool temps this morning in the upper 40s to mid 50s across much of the CSRA. Clouds will continue to increase during the day and highs will drop to the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with winds NE 15-20 mph. A few showers move in for Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been posted for Friday and Saturday due to the impacts from Ian in the form of heavy rain from 2″-4″ possible, strong winds from 20-35 mph with gusts up to 40, and an isolated tornado threat.