As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Clouds increasing during the day will give way to a few showers late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms with morning lows in the low 50s.

A good chance for much needed rain continues for Wednesday as well as the chance for a few storms. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.